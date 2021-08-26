Grab this opportunity to own 20 acres in Montana atop HORSEBACK RIDGE where you still find beauty, trees, VIEWS AND PRIVACY all close to Missoula! Country home has Open Living area, Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Dining Room w/solid wood floors & Marble Entry. Spacious Master Suite, walk-in closet, marble shower and jetted tub! As you descend the solid wood stairs you are greeted to a sunny Family Room w/walkout to Patio, plus 2 Bedrooms, large Laundry & upgraded Bathroom, slate floors & ample storage! Check out majestic views & ELK from back deck perfect for entertaining. Tour the CUSTOM DESIGNED almost 6000 sq foot heated SHOP/GARAGE, storage for vehicles, toys, equipment? Drive-through oversized doors, contractors shop, HUGE peeled log beams & CAR LIFT! Design your use of 2000 sq ft LOFT!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,229,000
