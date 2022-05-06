Luxury townhome with amazing views! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home offers 2 patios and maintenance free living. This is an ideal location that's close to walking trails, fishing, golf, and shopping. Open floor plan with top of the line appliances. The master suite is on the main floor and has it's own private patio access overlooking the Clark Fork River. The master also features an incredible master bath with walk in tile shower, deep stand alone tub, double vanities, and large walk in closet. The basement has it's own guest suite and patio. Don't miss this opportunity, call me or your favorite real estate professional today!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We are massage therapists, students, teachers, sales clerks, cooks, mechanics, young families and single moms who bring value to our community and wish to keep Missoula our home.”
“We are excited to be a part of the solution here in Missoula that addresses the critical housing shortage," said one of the developers.
Vincent Burrafato of Missoula was traveling northbound on the southbound sidewalk at the intersection of Orange Street and Third Street.
Witnesses say around 1:30 p.m. a semi-truck was traveling eastbound off I-90 when it flew off the freeway and struck multiple parked cars in the parking lot of the cracker barrel.
Missoula voters approved both levies for the Missoula County Public Schools district in final results released from the spring school election.
The National Transportation and Safety Administration is investigating the cause of the crash of the yellow Bearhawk plane.
One person died in a vehicle versus bicyclist accident on Orange Street Monday afternoon.
Martin S. Jochens, 59, is charged with one felony county of sexual intercourse without consent.
Sentinel is looking for a new head girls basketball coach after Sarah Pfeifer resigned.
Cody S. Johnson, 31, was charged with four felonies. He was found not guilty of all four counts in a Missoula District Court three-day trial that wrapped up on April 22.