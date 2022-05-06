 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,250,000

Luxury townhome with amazing views! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home offers 2 patios and maintenance free living. This is an ideal location that's close to walking trails, fishing, golf, and shopping. Open floor plan with top of the line appliances. The master suite is on the main floor and has it's own private patio access overlooking the Clark Fork River. The master also features an incredible master bath with walk in tile shower, deep stand alone tub, double vanities, and large walk in closet. The basement has it's own guest suite and patio. Don't miss this opportunity, call me or your favorite real estate professional today!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News