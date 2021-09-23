 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,250,000

Luxury Townhome on the banks of the Clark Fork River. Amazing two story Waters Edge home with unique touches and upscaled decor throughout. Beautiful custom finishes throughout. Finishes include bamboo cabinetry, granite counters, vertical grain fir trim and accents. Main floor with 10' ceilings and hardwood floors. Tile entry flooring and wall with bamboo. Corridor to the front office/bedroom and guest bathroom. Office/bedroom includes a built-in Murphy bed. Bathroom with copper sink, tile shower/tub combo, stained glass window and vanity with copper accent. Large Master bedroom with custom made sliding barn door. Access to the attached patio overlooking the river. Expansive Master bathroom with walk-in shower, step in tub, soaking tub, step-less tile shower and dual vanity

