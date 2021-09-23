Luxury Townhome on the banks of the Clark Fork River. Amazing two story Waters Edge home with unique touches and upscaled decor throughout. Beautiful custom finishes throughout. Finishes include bamboo cabinetry, granite counters, vertical grain fir trim and accents. Main floor with 10' ceilings and hardwood floors. Tile entry flooring and wall with bamboo. Corridor to the front office/bedroom and guest bathroom. Office/bedroom includes a built-in Murphy bed. Bathroom with copper sink, tile shower/tub combo, stained glass window and vanity with copper accent. Large Master bedroom with custom made sliding barn door. Access to the attached patio overlooking the river. Expansive Master bathroom with walk-in shower, step in tub, soaking tub, step-less tile shower and dual vanity
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
- Updated
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The Montana National Guard is headed to Missoula to help with hospitals facing capacity and staffing issues.
- Updated
A Darby man with a long criminal history — including prison time for poaching — was sentenced to five years in prison recently for illegal outfitting and possessing parts of unlawfully killed animals.
"The best response was to take all that money our Representative had raised for us and turn it into a brand new fund directly going to give support to Afghan arrivals."
A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J. Ranch was sexually harassed by clients in 2019 and 2020, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.
Albertsons and Trempers Shopping Center are being sued for allegedly failing to supervise an employee who attacked a shopper with a knife in July.
The resignation of health officer Nick Lawyer continues a trend of public health officials leaving their posts - he's the 17th health official in Montana to resign, be fired or retire since the beginning of the pandemic.
COVID, lack of space and coming colder weather have combined to create a more visible population of unhoused people in Missoula.