Modern design meets open natural beauty in this to-be-built single level handsome home on .61 acres, part of the beautifully planned Stillwaters community, steps from the Clark Fork River. Step into the foyer from the covered entry with rock accents, or from the 3 car garage, next to the convenient drop-zone/laundry area. Continue into the open-concept living room with a tall fireplace, and wall of 8 foot plus clerestory windows for abundant natural light. Open to the dining and chef's dream kitchen, anchored by 10' island, 6-burner range and walk-in pantry. Easily glide to the outdoor cooking area, covered dining patio, plus seating space to take in the mountain and open space views. A powder room and full bathroom accompany the corner bedroom, double-doored office or bonus room.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,290,000
