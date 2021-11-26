Modern design meets open natural beauty in this to-be-built single level handsome home on .61 acres, part of the beautifully planned Stillwaters community, steps from the Clark Fork River. Step into the foyer from covered entry with rock accents, or from 3-car garage, next to the convenient drop-zone/laundry area. Continue into the open-concept living room with tall fireplace, wall of 8 foot plus clerestory windows for abundant natural light. Open to dining and chef's dream kitchen, anchored by 10' island, 6-burner range, walk-in pantry. Easy to glide to outdoor cooking area, covered dining patio, plus seating space to take in the mountain & open-space views. Powder room, full bath accompany corner bedroom, double-doored office or bonus room.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,290,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The story was shot on the reservation with a fluent speaker coaching the cast on their dialogue.
Leannah J. Gardipe, 34, allegedly killed her two young children with a knife at their house near Reserve Street on Friday.
A Utah developer who is part of the team that bought the Missoulian building is apologizing for offensive messages he sent to locals over Instagram this week.
Nancy Leann Wright pleaded guilty while mentally ill in May to one count of mitigated deliberate homicide.
Montana will open the FCS playoffs by hosting the winner of Eastern Washington and Northern Iowa.
A lawsuit filed into U.S. District Court in Arizona accuses former UM Dean of Students Rhondie Voorhees of retaliating against an Arizona student for reporting a sexual assault.
Lopez is 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 210 pounds. He is Caucasian with balding grey hair and brown eyes. He has a pacemaker and suffers from other medical conditions.
Not only did the Grizzlies tame the Bobcats Saturday, they proved they're far better-equipped to make a playoff run than their humbled rival.
MISSOULA — Talolo Limu-Jones went off for 231 yards when Eastern Washington beat Montana earlier this season.
The wind from Washington, D.C., blows through Montana’s forests, and it smells like money.