3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,290,000

Modern design meets open natural beauty in this to-be-built single level handsome home on .61 acres, part of the beautifully planned Stillwaters community, steps from the Clark Fork River. Step into the foyer from covered entry with rock accents, or from 3-car garage, next to the convenient drop-zone/laundry area. Continue into the open-concept living room with tall fireplace, wall of 8 foot plus clerestory windows for abundant natural light. Open to dining and chef's dream kitchen, anchored by 10' island, 6-burner range, walk-in pantry. Easy to glide to outdoor cooking area, covered dining patio, plus seating space to take in the mountain & open-space views. Powder room, full bath accompany corner bedroom, double-doored office or bonus room.