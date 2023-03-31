Introducing a stunning new construction property nestled in the lap of nature, perfect for those who seek solace in pristine mountain surroundings. This exquisite mountain contemporary property is designed to make every day feel like a peaceful retreat. From the moment you step into this inviting space, you'll be drawn to the natural light that pours in, and the breathtaking views that surround it. The property boasts bright and airy living spaces, with expansive windows that create a seamless connection with the outdoors. The design is modern, with sleek and stylish finishes, and natural materials that blend into the surroundings. Located conveniently close to nature, you'll have easy access to outdoor activities while still enjoying the comfort of modern amenities.