Nestled in the foothills of west Missoula, this new construction mountain modern contemporary home offers the perfect blend of charm and modern sophistication. Situated on a generous 0.8 acre lot, this stunning property boasts breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, as well as easy access to nearby hiking trails, 35 acres of common area, and the pristine waters of the Clark Fork river. The architectural design seamlessly blends natural materials like stone and wood with sleek, modern lines and expansive windows. The home's exterior is a work of art in itself, with soaring rooflines, a dramatic entrance, and a lovely outdoor entertainment areas around the outside of the house, providing plenty of space for taking in the stunning views.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,365,000
