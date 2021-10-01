 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,369,900

Modern Luxury only begins to describe the unique architectural flair of this contemporary to-be-built home. Placed on 0.67 acres, the stunning front view of the home features tall vertical windows further heightened by transoms. The handsome exterior is highlighted by black steel, accented by horizontal wood and contemporary roof lines enhanced by recessed lighting. The open design blends perfectly with the endless vistas boasting 35+ acres of common area, gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains, access to the well-known yet undiscovered Clark Fork River.Comprised of 2760 square feet on one generous level welcomes you in with dramatic floor to ceiling windows, vaulted tongue and groove ceilings, a full-height stone fireplace, and an open-concept design.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News