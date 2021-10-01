Modern Luxury only begins to describe the unique architectural flair of this contemporary to-be-built home. Placed on 0.67 acres, the stunning front view of the home features tall vertical windows further heightened by transoms. The handsome exterior is highlighted by black steel, accented by horizontal wood and contemporary roof lines enhanced by recessed lighting. The open design blends perfectly with the endless vistas boasting 35+ acres of common area, gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains, access to the well-known yet undiscovered Clark Fork River.Comprised of 2760 square feet on one generous level welcomes you in with dramatic floor to ceiling windows, vaulted tongue and groove ceilings, a full-height stone fireplace, and an open-concept design.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,369,900
