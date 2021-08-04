3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,369,900

Do you ever find yourself daydreaming about your very own brand new home where luxury and elegance are perfectly combined with sleek contemporary style? This is your chance to turn your dreams into reality on an expansive 0.67-acre lot. Located in the exclusive Stillwaters On The Clarkfork community, in the desirable Big Flat area of Missoula, this to be built home offers breathtaking mountain views, access to the Clark Fork River and private island, and 35+ acres of common space. The show-stopping 3 bed and 4 bath, 2,760 Sq. Ft. residence has been meticulously designed to offer only the very best in modern opulence. Designed by Nic Cole of NC Design Studios, buyers have the choice of selecting between Gooden Construction, Edgell Building Inc., and Hoyt Homes Inc. for construction.A covered entry welcomes you to the home with a light-filled, open-concept layout complete with a gourmet kitchen, a spacious living room, and formal dining area. Here, a fireplace will ensure a cozy ambience on the cool winter nights with the gourmet chef's kitchen sure to impress anyone who loves to entertain. A center island and sweeping countertops will make preparing meals an absolute pleasure along with the high-end fixtures, a walk-in pantry and quality appliances.There are 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in total with the 2 guest bedrooms set in their own wing, with each offering a built-in closet and an ensuite . The main suite is separated for added privacy and boasts a walk-in closet and bath with a soaking tub, a double vanity, and an oversized shower. The beautifully designed floor plan also offers a large office, a powder room, a well-appointed mud/laundry room and an attached 955 Sq. Ft. 3 car garage.Imagine laid-back mornings spent soaking up the sunshine on the back patio as you admire the view or endless hours of fun spent hosting guests, cooking on the grill and dining under the stars; this truly is a home that will tick all the boxes.