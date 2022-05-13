Highly desirable location at the end of the cul de sac, on a level ~half acre! This one level custom home is designed specifically to take advantage of the beautiful surrounding mountain views. To be built by award winning Hoyt Homes, the contemporary home is designed to bring the out doors in. With expansive windows, high end finishes, and an executive out door patio, this home is what dreams are made of. Upon entry you are welcomed to a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that extends to an outdoor living space. Two master en-suites, one with additional space for a work-out room or office. The large 936 sq ft, 3 car garage provides ample room for your toys, The Invermere sub division also allows for shops and RV parking pads to assist your Montana life style.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,375,000
