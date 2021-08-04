Luxury, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom to be built home situated on a .6 acre lot in the exclusive Stillwaters on the Clark Fork community. The home features 3,000 Sq. Ft. of beautifully designed living space including a spacious open floor plan, high-end fixtures and finishes, large windows throughout and a tranquil owner's suite with oversized closet and bath. Designed by Nic Cole of NC Design Architects, buyers have the choice of selecting between Gooden Construction, Edgell Building Inc., and Hoyt Homes Inc. for construction. Situated in an exclusive Big Flat area with private community access to the Clark Fork River including a private island, walking trails, 35+ acres of common space, and picturesque views, making this a true Montana dream home.The spacious, one level living floor plan includes the gourmet chef's kitchen, oversized great room with a perfectly placed sitting area for enjoying the mountain views, and welcoming dining space. The large owner's suite features an oversized walk closet and bath, as well as floor to ceiling windows. Additional features include 2 additional bedrooms, an office, a mud/laundry room, and an attached 780 Sq. Ft. 3 car garage. The living space easily flows outdoors to include a large, covered patio, manicured landscaping and, the Clark Fork rivers just steps away. The Stillwaters on the Clark Fork community offers it's owners a peaceful and exclusive retreat, just minutes from Missoula.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,385,000
