Welcome to 1003 Bear Paws Cluster, located in the private community of Circle H Ranch. This prairie style home, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, was chosen to compliment the rolling landscape of the north hills. Gorgeous Montana views can be admired from every window of this home. Walk in to hardwood flooring and an open concept floor plan meant for entertaining. Craftsman style accents such as rich oak cabinetry in the kitchen and decorative trim can be found throughout the home. A wrap around deck can be accessed from three areas on the main level allowing you to enjoy the outdoors from wherever you choose. The primary bedroom, laundry, and office are all on the main level. Downstairs are two addition bedrooms, bathroom, bonus rooms and living area with a wet bar. Listed by Danni Moore.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,395,000
