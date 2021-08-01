3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,425,000

Luxury 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom state of the art, to be built home situated on a .56 acre lot in the premier Stillwaters on the Clark Fork community. This home features 2,900 Sq. Ft. of thoughtfully designed living space including a spacious open floor plan, high-end fixtures and finishes, large windows throughout and an idyllic owner's suite with oversized closet and bath. Designed by Nic Cole of NC Design Studio Architects, buyers have the choice of selecting between Gooden Construction, Edgell Building Inc., and Hoyt Homes Inc. for construction. Set in the exclusive Big Flat area with private community access to the Clark Fork River, which includes a private island, 35+ acres of common space, walking trails, and panoramic views, makes this a true Montana dream home.The commodious, 1 level living floor plan includes the gourmet chef's kitchen with pantry and island bar, an oversized great room, and inviting dining space. The large owner's suite features an oversized walk closet and bath, as well as floor to ceiling windows. Additional features include 2 additional en suite bedrooms, an office, a mud/laundry room, and an attached 850 Sq. Ft. 3 car garage. The living space easily extends outdoors to include a large, covered patio with hot tub which is ideal for relaxation and taking in views, manicured landscaping, and the Clark Fork river is within walking distance. The Stillwaters on the Clark Fork community offers it's owners a serene and exclusive retreat, with close proximity to Missoula. In addition to the new single family homes, there are to be built, luxury townhomes, with the same builder pool, being offered with an estimated price between $685K-$700K. Please call Dawn Maddux at 406-550-4131 for more information, or your real estate professional