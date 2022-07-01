Imagine the tranquility of your patio backing up to 35 acres of open common space while enjoying the comforts of a new home built with quality and designed with integrity. The newest floor plan by NC Design Studio sits on a 0.60 acre lot with patio views north to Snowbowl Ski Area. Enjoy the 8 minute walk via the neighborhoods walking path to the shores of the Clark Fork River. Inside this stunning home you will find 3 spacious bedrooms as well as an office leading to the generous Owner's suite which is slightly off set and takes advantage of the privacy offered from the open space adjacent to the home. A gable roof allows for soaring vaulted ceilings in the great room while creating the mountain modern ambiance for cozy Montana evenings.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,425,000
