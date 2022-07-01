 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Missoulian is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Rockin Rudy's

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,425,000

Imagine the tranquility of your patio backing up to 35 acres of open common space while enjoying the comforts of a new home built with quality and designed with integrity. The newest floor plan by NC Design Studio sits on a 0.60 acre lot with patio views north to Snowbowl Ski Area. Enjoy the 8 minute walk via the neighborhoods walking path to the shores of the Clark Fork River. Inside this stunning home you will find 3 spacious bedrooms as well as an office leading to the generous Owner's suite which is slightly off set and takes advantage of the privacy offered from the open space adjacent to the home. A gable roof allows for soaring vaulted ceilings in the great room while creating the mountain modern ambiance for cozy Montana evenings.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Audit hits OPI on spending, staffing

Audit hits OPI on spending, staffing

A state audit report found that Montana’s Office of Public Instruction is at risk of mishandling federal money in four different programs due to a lack of internal controls and monitoring within the agency.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News