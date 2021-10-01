3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,445,000

Imagine ''right-sizing'' to single level living without having to compromise on any of the features you currently love such as space, storage, and privacy. Comprised of nearly 3000 Sq. Ft., this beautifully designed one-level home is sure to impress with its modern roof-lines, dramatic floor to ceiling windows, multiple outdoor lounging patios, and luxury features you come to expect in this neighborhood. The handsome exterior mixture of horizontal wood, black steel, glass and stone enhanced by recessed lighting set this home apart from others and invite you to relax, stay awhile, and take in the surrounding views of nature that drove you here in the first place.