Modern architecture and luxury are perfectly combined in this contemporary style, to be built home, located in the exclusive Stillwaters On The Clarkfork community. Set in the desirable Big Flat neighborhood of Missoula, on a 0.61 acre lot, this property offers access to 35+ acres of common space, gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains, and access to the Clark Fork River and the community's private island. Featuring 3 ensuite bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, this residence is comprised of 2,909 Sq. Ft. of meticulously designed living space and offers the best in modern opulence. Designed by Nic Cole of NC Design Studios, buyers have the choice of selecting between Edgell Building Inc., Gooden Construction, and Hoyt Homes Inc. for construction.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,445,000
