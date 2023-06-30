Nestled in the foothills of west Missoula, this new construction mountain modern contemporary home offers the perfect blend of charm and modern sophistication. Situated on a generous 0.8 acre lot, this stunning property boasts breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, as well as easy access to nearby hiking trails, 35 acres of common area, and the pristine waters of the Clark Fork river. The architectural design seamlessly blends natural materials like stone and wood with sleek, modern lines and expansive windows. The home's exterior is a work of art in itself, with soaring rooflines, a dramatic entrance, and a lovely outdoor entertainment areas around the outside of the house, providing plenty of space for taking in the stunning views.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,451,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The tribe said, to their knowledge, the Blackfeet Nation is the first tribe in America to return free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat.
How important are Montana’s wild places and wild critters to Montanans? Here are some answers to that question from the 2022 University of Mon…
Police responded to Appleway Drive and Meridian Road early Sunday morning for an assault.
Cruz Tacos, a brick-and-mortar Mexican food restaurant serving an assortment of tacos and other Mexican goods, recently opened on West Broadwa…
The city has completed four updates on urban camping and there are estimated to be more than 60 different camps of unsheltered community members.