Modern design meets open natural beauty in this to-be-built single level handsome home on .61 acres, part of the beautifully planned Stillwaters community, steps from the Clark Fork River. Step into the foyer from the covered entry with rock accents, or from the 3 car garage, next to the convenient drop-zone/laundry area. Continue into the open-concept living room with a tall fireplace, and wall of 8 foot plus clerestory windows for abundant natural light. Open to the dining and chef's dream kitchen, anchored by 10' island, 6-burner range and walk-in pantry. Easily glide to the outdoor cooking area, covered dining patio, plus seating space to take in the mountain and open space views. A powder room and full bathroom accompany the corner bedroom, double-doored office or bonus room.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The tribe said, to their knowledge, the Blackfeet Nation is the first tribe in America to return free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat.
How important are Montana’s wild places and wild critters to Montanans? Here are some answers to that question from the 2022 University of Mon…
Police responded to Appleway Drive and Meridian Road early Sunday morning for an assault.
Cruz Tacos, a brick-and-mortar Mexican food restaurant serving an assortment of tacos and other Mexican goods, recently opened on West Broadwa…
The city has completed four updates on urban camping and there are estimated to be more than 60 different camps of unsheltered community members.