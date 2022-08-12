 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,485,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,485,000

Modern Farmhouse on .80 ac in the area's newest luxury subdivision, The Teton Addition in Miller Cr. This open and stylish design will check all of your boxes! Beautifully designed & finished to take in all of the incredible views that this property has to offer. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + 950 sf family room above the 4 car heated garage. So much room to divide into an extra bedroom, office, den - whatever you like, if you like. Expansive ceilings & beautiful windows & doors truly bring the outdoors in. The kitchen is every chef's dream. Top-of-the-line finishes & a butler's pantry! The master bath has a steamer shower. Heated floors throughout home plus A/C. Enjoy the covered patio in all seasons. This is someone's forever home!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News