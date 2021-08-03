Nestled on an expansive lot and surrounded by mature trees and lush lawn is this stunning stone-clad home. Offering the perfect blend of seclusion and serenity paired with the convenience of living close to amenities, this is your chance to enjoy the best of both worlds. Your 5.76-acre lot ensures an abundance of space and privacy as you relish the sense of living amongst the natural environment. Large windows frame the leafy view while a water fountain welcomes you to this incredible 6,855 Sq. Ft. home. The layout stretches over three levels with 3 suite bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, plus multiple living spaces to ensure a room for every mood and occasion. The main floor features the owner's suite and 2 more bedrooms upstairs along with a loft that overlooks the ground floor.A spiral staircase leads to the crow's nest on the roof with sensational views overlooking the property and out to the horizon. Throughout the main level, unique architectural and design detail is on show from stone surround fireplace, entryway water fountain, and arched ceiling features to the elegant window choice and statement chandeliers. There is a lower level family room with a bathroom, plus two extra family rooms including one with a wet bar ready for entertaining. A chef's kitchen awaits those who love to cook, which comes complete with high end appliances, a 4 burner gas stove, and large pantry. Extra features abound and include an attached 3 car garage with 1 luxuriously finished car space, perfect for any car enthusiast. Ideal for dog owners, the property features wired fencing throughout. With close proximity to the popular Snowbowl ski area and amenities, this home offers a perfect location to all that Missoula has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,499,900
