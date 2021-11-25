3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,500,000

Nestled in the picturesque Butler Creek Valley on a 1/2-acre lot, this unique home provides quiet rural living and breathtaking views, yet is just minutes away from downtown Missoula. A passion for the Prairie style inspired the planning and design of this artisan-built home, which features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a large unfinished walk-out basement.The heart of this home is the spacious kitchen and living/dining area, which was designed for comfortable family living and gatherings; handcrafted solid cherry cabinetry adds to the warmth throughout. Each bedroom is a retreat space unto itself; especially the master suite, with 12ft. ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that embrace the prairie landscape.