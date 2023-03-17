Welcome to Stone Mountain, the perfect community for those seeking serenity and picturesque natural beauty. This is your opportunity to own your very own piece of Montana paradise with this land/home package. Nestled in the heart of the Missoula valley, this build lot is one of the last remaining in this astute residential community. At the top of Stone Mountain, this lot boasts breathtaking views of the valley where you can enjoy a peaceful retreat within nature. The home rendering conceptions are a testament to the quality of living you can expect in this community, though the buyer is welcome to modify all to suit their personal style. *All renderings and noted MLS inclusions are conceptual until fully executed building agreement. Offered by Cornerstone Inc, this package consists of a 3 bed, 4 bath home with a double attached garage to ensure ample space for vehicles and extra storage. The layout of the home is designed to maximize the stunning views from every possible angle.