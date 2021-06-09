3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,590,000

Welcome to the unforgettable 2749 Bunkhouse Place. A Ranch Club original - This exceptional, custom built 3 bedroom, plus bonus and loft, 6 bathroom home exudes pride of ownership from the inside out. As you walk up to this incredible home you are met with natural stone accents, freshly stained board and batten siding, wood shakes, and copper guttering. Enter and you are greeted by luxury - custom lighting, circular sawn hardwood flooring, built in sound system, 8ft solid Alder doors, Alder wood trim, radiant in-floor heat & more - no detail was overlooked. The living room welcomes you with the grand stone fireplace, massive vaulted ceilings, and walk out patio overlooking the 18th Green. Not to be outdone, the kitchen boasts Limestone countertops and sink, onyx backsplash, Wolf range, View More