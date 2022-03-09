3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,675,000

Finishing touches are being done to this beautifully crafted, designed & decorated Montana Modern home. Located on Missoula's southwest side in the area's newest high end luxury subdivision, The Teton Addition of Linda Vista. 5212 sq ft on an .87 ac lot is walking distance to the Bitterroot River & elementary school. Open floor plan, expansive ceilings, high end finishes just start the amenity list. Three bedrooms plus office on the main floor. Gas rock fireplace, 3 sliding glass doors and butler's pantry compliment the incredible kitchen. Spacious owners' suite with free standing tub, heated floor-in the shower too!Daylight lower level is ready to be finished, majority of rough framing is done. Plumbed for 2 baths & wet bar. Listed by Paulette McMannis.