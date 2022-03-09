Finishing touches are being done to this beautifully crafted, designed & decorated Montana Modern home. Located on Missoula's southwest side in the area's newest high end luxury subdivision, The Teton Addition of Linda Vista. 5212 sq ft on an .87 ac lot is walking distance to the Bitterroot River & elementary school. Open floor plan, expansive ceilings, high end finishes just start the amenity list. Three bedrooms plus office on the main floor. Gas rock fireplace, 3 sliding glass doors and butler's pantry compliment the incredible kitchen. Spacious owners' suite with free standing tub, heated floor-in the shower too!Daylight lower level is ready to be finished, majority of rough framing is done. Plumbed for 2 baths & wet bar. Listed by Paulette McMannis.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The protest was the latest of many efforts by UM students to have Clayton Looney removed from his position on campus for using racial slurs against Black people and Muslims.
Every item is both gluten-free and vegan, and the owners have been perfecting the pastry recipes for over a decade now.
Former Loyola Sacred Heart High School principal Kathy Schneider and former athletic director Jacob Alford will also remain on paid administrative leave for the remainder of the year.
"I want folks to know I’m still very much at the helm, but if I am incapacitated and no longer able to meet the obligations of this job, I’ll step down.”
Lennix J. Veal, 18, is charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment along with three misdemeanors.
Police are seeking information from the public on both cases.
Bradley S. Breeton, 46, lost his life after succumbing to injuries sustained in a collision involving a pedestrian and bus Tuesday evening.
For the first time in decades, the monopoly on garbage hauling in Missoula County will come to an end.
Roughly 100 people gathered on the street corners bordering the TA Travel Center to show support for the convoy.
Devin N. Farley and Cheye A. Andrade were arrested Sunday and face multiple drug-related felony charges.