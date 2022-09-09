 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,699,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,699,000

Welcome to the Mansion Heights Subdivision located on Stone Mountain in stunning Missoula Montana. Picturesque views of the Missoula Valley and beyond await you at every turn. This incredible custom mountain modern home was carefully designed to capture as much natural scenery as possible as well as Missoula City skyline views from nearly every room. This one level, ranch style home has an abundance of natural light. Through the front door you'll find a generous guest entry with herringbone brick flooring. The commanding North valley views will immediately take your breath away.

