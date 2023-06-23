Imagine ''right-sizing'' to single level living without having to compromise on any of the features you currently love such as space, storage, and privacy. Comprised of over 3,000 Sq. Ft., this beautifully designed home is sure to impress with its modern roof lines, dramatic floor to ceiling windows, multiple outdoor lounging patios, and luxury features you come to expect in this neighborhood. The handsome exterior mixture of horizontal wood, black steel, glass and stone enhanced by recessed lighting, set this home apart from others and invite you to relax, stay awhile, and take in the surrounding views of nature that drove you here in the first place. The floor plan features an owner's suite set apart from the rest of the home in a separate wing, with access to a private patio, generous walk-in closet, spa-like bath with dual vanities, free-standing soaker tub and high-end shower. In the main hub of the home enjoy a generous living room accented by soaring ceilings and full height stone fireplace, which opens to casually elegant dining and the gourmet kitchen centered by a generous island and hidden pantry. Enjoy spreading out to the 440 Sq. Ft. loft that opens via vaulted ceilings to the heart of this lovely home. Meticulously imagined living space, designed by Nic Cole of NC Design Studios, awaits your specific selections and choice of partnering with Edgell Building Inc., Gooden Construction, or Hoyt Homes Inc. Placed on 0.62 acres, the open design blends perfectly with the open vistas. Enjoy 35+ acres of common space, gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains, and access to the Clark Fork River.