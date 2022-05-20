This spacious and elegantly designed home aligns perfectly with the Freestone Homes development itself. Generously spaced lots, river access and 30 acres of common area make this a dream neighborhood. Mountain views from every room and finishes that are thoughtful and timeless. Call Emily Mackenroth (406) 544-9914 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,945,000
