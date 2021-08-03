3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,950,000

Rarely does one of these fantastic properties along Big Flat Rd with perfect views of the Clark Fork River and the Missoula valley come on the market. This custom one owner home had tremendous thought put into the floor plan, style and architecture. The setting is stunning and the views not only from the deck but out all the big windows from inside are incredible. Across the way is Kelly Island that will not be developed. The home itself has 5912 total square feet along with an oversized 3 car garage of which one bay is 32 ft. The lot is 1.52 acres of natural grasses and large mature Ponderosa Pines. High quality materials were used throughout that never go out of style including maple flooring and custom cherry wood cabinets. Wonderful skylights flood the main floor with natural light.