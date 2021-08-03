Rarely does one of these fantastic properties along Big Flat Rd with perfect views of the Clark Fork River and the Missoula valley come on the market. This custom one owner home had tremendous thought put into the floor plan, style and architecture. The setting is stunning and the views not only from the deck but out all the big windows from inside are incredible. Across the way is Kelly Island that will not be developed. The home itself has 5912 total square feet along with an oversized 3 car garage of which one bay is 32 ft. The lot is 1.52 acres of natural grasses and large mature Ponderosa Pines. High quality materials were used throughout that never go out of style including maple flooring and custom cherry wood cabinets. Wonderful skylights flood the main floor with natural light.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Portia Fleming fell asleep on the couch at her home at Finley Point Estates watching a movie Saturday night, only to be awakened by her daughter warning of fire nearing their property.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
Wetting rain touched much of western Montana on Sunday and Monday, giving firefighters a brief respite from a week of intense activity.
Michael B. DeFrance, the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo, who disappeared in 2018, appeared in federal court Monday afternoon.
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.
Highway 35 remains closed from the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay mile marker 15 as the Boulder 2700 fire has now burned an estimated 1,416 acres.