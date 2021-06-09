3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $150,000

 Skip to main content
This 3,136 square foot building lot in Central Missoula offers great development potential and consistent rental income! Zoned RM 2.7 for multifamily or residential use. Great access and conveniently located near Reserve, schools, and shopping. The property includes a single-wide manufactured home with consistent rental income. The home sits on a permanent foundation and includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, shed, parking pad in the back alley, and fenced yard. Also listed as land (MLS # 22108540). Call Andrea Raulston at (406) 880-3429, or your real estate professional. View More

