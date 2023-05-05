Creative blend of a modern mountain home nestled on a 0.60 acre lot backing 35 acres of designated open common area. Coupling sleek wood wrap and black metal roofing -- with an open concept interior flooded with contemporary style. This single level to-be-built home of 3,000 Sq. Ft. takes full advantage of the gorgeous views and access to the Clark Fork River. The main living space features an open concept interior flooded with contemporary style, and natural light due to the dramatic floor to high-ceiling windows. Fall in love with the gourmet kitchen featuring an expansive island, lower cabinet-lined wall of windows and tucked away walk-in pantry. The dining room/wet bar space is discreetly designed to be perfect for guest enjoyment.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,010,000
