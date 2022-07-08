3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,035,000

Meticulously imagined living space, designed by NC Design Studios awaits your specific selections to complete your custom dream home in the gorgeous new Freestone neighborhood. Nestled on a 0.67 acre lot backing 35 acres of designated open common area, this single-level to-be-built home of 3600 sq feet takes full advantage of the gorgeous views and access to the Clark Fork River. Each bedroom boasts it's own ensuite bath with dual sinks creating the perfect design to host friends and family. Coupling sleek wood wrap, with an open concept interior , the floor plan is flooded with contemporary style. Multiple 12 foot sliding doors access the expansive patio allowing for indoor/outdoor living.