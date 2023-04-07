Meticulously imagined living space, designed by NC Design Studios awaits your specific selections to complete your custom dream home in the gorgeous new Freestone neighborhood. Nestled on a 0.67 acre lot backing 35 acres of designated open common area, this single-level to-be-built home of 3,600 Sq. Ft. takes full advantage of the gorgeous views and access to the Clark Fork River. Each bedroom boasts it's own ensuite bath with dual sinks creating the perfect design to host friends and family. Coupling sleek wood wrap, with an open concept interior, the floor plan is flooded with contemporary style. Multiple 12 foot sliding doors access the expansive patio allowing for indoor/outdoor living. Fall in love with the gourmet kitchen with it's expansive island, lower cabinet-lined wall of windows and tucked away walk-in pantry. The dining room/wet bar space is discreetly designed to be perfect for guest enjoyment.