Meticulously imagined living space, designed by NC Design Studios awaits your specific selections to complete your custom dream home in the gorgeous new Freestone neighborhood. Nestled on a 0.67 acre lot backing 35 acres of designated open common area, this single-level to-be-built home of 3,600 Sq. Ft. takes full advantage of the gorgeous views and access to the Clark Fork River. Each bedroom boasts it's own ensuite bath with dual sinks creating the perfect design to host friends and family. Coupling sleek wood wrap, with an open concept interior, the floor plan is flooded with contemporary style. Multiple 12 foot sliding doors access the expansive patio allowing for indoor/outdoor living. Fall in love with the gourmet kitchen with it's expansive island, lower cabinet-lined wall of windows and tucked away walk-in pantry. The dining room/wet bar space is discreetly designed to be perfect for guest enjoyment.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,055,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The tribe said, to their knowledge, the Blackfeet Nation is the first tribe in America to return free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat.
How important are Montana’s wild places and wild critters to Montanans? Here are some answers to that question from the 2022 University of Mon…
Police responded to Appleway Drive and Meridian Road early Sunday morning for an assault.
Cruz Tacos, a brick-and-mortar Mexican food restaurant serving an assortment of tacos and other Mexican goods, recently opened on West Broadwa…
The city has completed four updates on urban camping and there are estimated to be more than 60 different camps of unsheltered community members.