3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,795,000

One of the last remaining Big Flat ranches, 68+/- acres with 1800+Clark Fork River frontage, just minutes from the center of town with paved access this truly is a rare find. The orignal ranch home has been remodeled and updated with 3bd/2bths. Outside is set up for horses with irrigation, multiple outbuildings and cross fencing. Amenities are too many to list but include a 3200 ft landing strip, Zoned C-A3 subdivision possiblities.

