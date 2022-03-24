 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,900,000

This spectacular three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has been meticulously designed to offer absolute comfort, peace and privacy for the lucky new owners. You will live on a picture-perfect 8.68-acre lot nestled amongst mature trees and lush surrounds ensuring the serene lifestyle you've always dreamed of.The open-concept main level spans 3,048sqft and boasts stunning custom beam trusses with steel turnbuckles. Oversized windows draw in soft natural light plus there are stone feature elements, two fireplaces and statement lighting throughout for that warm and inviting ambience.Cooking will be a pleasure in the gourmet chef's kitchen before hosting guests in the dining area or stepping outside to the deck where you can entertain in style.

