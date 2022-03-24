This spectacular three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has been meticulously designed to offer absolute comfort, peace and privacy for the lucky new owners. You will live on a picture-perfect 8.68-acre lot nestled amongst mature trees and lush surrounds ensuring the serene lifestyle you've always dreamed of.The open-concept main level spans 3,048sqft and boasts stunning custom beam trusses with steel turnbuckles. Oversized windows draw in soft natural light plus there are stone feature elements, two fireplaces and statement lighting throughout for that warm and inviting ambience.Cooking will be a pleasure in the gourmet chef's kitchen before hosting guests in the dining area or stepping outside to the deck where you can entertain in style.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Missoula lawyer Milton Datsopoulos, whose legal career ranged from student malfeasance to the core of Montana’s mining economy, has died at 81.
The developers are attempting to price the homes to buyers who earn between 80% and 120% of Area Median Income.
Jane Mann lost her daughter, Tasia Mann, last spring to a fentanyl overdose in Missoula.
A representative for onX says they're hiring scores of workers and have signed nonbinding letter of intent for a yet-to-be constructed building at the Riverfront Triangle.
Spanning from Jan. 18 to Feb. 21, campus had five students self-report being drugged on separate occasions. These students also notified SARC that others were possibly slipped doses too, totaling 10 individuals targeted in a month’s time.
Suspect accused of making violent threats against Big Sky pleads not guilty, released to parents' custody
Parker Abbott, 18, was released on Monday afternoon from Missoula's jail as part of a comprehensive release plan. He is now on house arrest.
Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo-SkunkCap, 14, was reported missing last month after she didn't show up for school on Feb. 16.
Officers stopped a maroon-colored GMC SUV with outstanding felony warrants around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday near Paxson Street and Brooks Street.
It is estimated to weigh about 200 pounds.
"Undoubtedly, tens of thousands of slices of pizza provided sustenance to the many Missoulian workers who became our friends," said Bridge Pizza co-founder Shirley Juhl. "Great neighbors that we are sad to see leave."