3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,980,000

One-of-a-kind ranch located in the Big Flat area on the West Side of Missoula with 1,800 feet of Clark Fork River frontage, and five acres of land set on the opposite side of the river. This is your chance to bring your rural dreams to life with more than 68 acres of flat productive land, and an abundance of farming infrastructure already in place. Enjoy the partially remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2,496 Sq. Ft. of living space. This light-filled home boasts soaring wood ceilings and raw beams, along with open concept living making it the perfect place to gather with friends and family. Wait until you see the remodeled dining area and well-appointed chef's kitchen with lovely concrete countertops, ample cabinetry and a suite of quality appliances. Step through to the patio and host guests as you admire views over this picture-perfect property. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor, and heading downstairs you will find the large ensuite master along with laundry and tons of unfinished space and storage. Included on the property is a shop along with several outbuildings that can be adapted to suit your needs, while two wells provide a plentiful water supply. For the aviator, there is even a 3,200ft landing strip!! There is an abundance of wildlife year-round which makes this place a Sportsman's hunting and fishing paradise! Although you will feel a million miles away, this ranch is conveniently located within easy reach of Missoula and just 20 minutes away from a host of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Zoned C-A3 with subdivision possibilities.