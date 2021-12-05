Well cared for 3 bed, 2 full bath home on a .31 acre level lot. This home has over 1300 sq ft of living space with one bedroom and bathroom on one side of the home and two bedrooms with a ''Jack & Jill'' bathroom on the other end. There is an oversized double car garage and a large shed in the back to suit all of your storage needs. This home has a nice, fenced yard that borders a neighborhood walking path. Not on a permanent foundation. Call Inna Lemiaza at 406-531-7577, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $249,900
