This cute 1920's home tucked behind mature arborviitaes is a hidden gem sitting on 2 1/2 city lots! With 1116 sq ft on the main floor, hard wood floors and tall ceilings the rooms are large and welcoming. The living room is open to the dining area with only a wall of cabinets seperating the eat in kitchen from the living room. Two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath are just down the hall. A laundry/ mud room is just off the back door. Downstairs you will find a finished bedroom, a bonus room (just needs an egress) and plumbing for another bathroom. The rest of the basement is ready to be finished. There is an extra large parking pad in the front of the home, and alley access brings you to more private parking spaces. The 8,125 sq ft lot is fenced, has U/G sprinklers and mature trees
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $250,000
