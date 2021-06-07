Welcoming Backup Offers. Potential rental income on this centrally located well-maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath classic bungalow on generous-sized RM2.7 lot. Recent updates to this 1664 square foot home include laminate flooring, fresh paint and an updated kitchen. The recently finished (2020) lower level is complete with it's own full kitchen, laundry, bedroom and bathroom. With a little sweat equity (addition of a door) this home could be two separate living spaces. An attached sunroom leads to the spacious backyard with mature landscaping in fenced front and rear yards, greenhouse and a detached garage with 2 front and back loading stalls. Call Emily Mackenroth 406.544.9914, or your real estate professional. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $299,900
