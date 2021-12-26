This corner location offers 2 city lots in RM 2.7 zoning. This home offer 3 bedrooms 1 bath with attached garage and fenced yard. Remodel existing home or explore multi residential options with RM 2.7 zoning. Call Robin Wallace 406.270.2396 or your real estate professional for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $300,000
