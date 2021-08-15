 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $315,000

Listen, it is no secret that at its core, Missoula is known as an off-beat, well-educated, artistic community that dances to its own drum rhythm, and as such, those in certain, like-minded circles tend to gravitate toward housing that mirror their creative passions. Located within the heart of the ''Franklin to the Fort'' district, this c. 1940 Cottage-Style offering, located at 1950 S. 12th Street West, is the embodiment of the lifestyle that you're seeking, with just enough finish work necessary to truly make this architecturally interesting abode your very own!Original Pine flooring flows throughout the main level of this traditional floor plan, with the Living Room offering ample space and abundant, ambient light pouring in through the newer window that populate the abode.

