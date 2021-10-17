3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $318,000

Perched above the Clark Fork on the west end of Missoula this sprawling 10 acre property is peaceful and private. Bordering over 1000 acres of undeveloped land to the west this parcel has wilderness feel and only a 20 minute drive to shopping and amenities. Added value to the property includes extensive excavation work and a large shop with 16ft ceilings, work bench, etc. Manufactured home is a double wide and is de-titled. It was built in 1986 and delivered straight to the home site where it was fastened to its poured concrete foundation. HUD tags are visible and in tact. Water is transferred from a spring to a storage tank which is then gravity fed to the house. Good water pressure and low energy costs for this water supply system as no well pump is needed.