3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $320,000

Move-in ready Central Missoula townhouse. This freestanding townhome features a living room, kitchen, dining area, and a 3/4 bathroom with laundry closet on the main floor. Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and private access to the bathroom. Outside, there is a private patio in the back, low maintenance yard with a detached single garage. There are two additional parking spaces off of the alley. This corner unit fronts a seasonal ditch and is move-in ready. Call Kris Hawkins, 406-396-6542,or your Real Estate Professional for a showing today!