Located in a peaceful neighborhood 4415 Rainbow Drive offers a fantastic investment opportunity. Close to shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and schools this home has so many possibilities. Call Blayne Larson at 406-207-5749, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
"I’m just very worried about the members of my community being able to survive especially here in Missoula where the cost of living has gone up so dramatically recently," said one dancer.
On Friday morning, Missoula County released the name of the man found. He was identified as Patrick J. Wavering, a Missoula resident. The cause of death has not been released.
Two Missoula women dispute an assisted living facility's claim this summer that all residents who had COVID were asymptomatic. Their father had fairly severe symptoms and died within 10 days of contracting the virus in the facility, they said.
"The best response was to take all that money our Representative had raised for us and turn it into a brand new fund directly going to give support to Afghan arrivals."
- Updated
A Darby man with a long criminal history — including prison time for poaching — was sentenced to five years in prison recently for illegal outfitting and possessing parts of unlawfully killed animals.
A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J. Ranch was sexually harassed by clients in 2019 and 2020, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.
The resignation of health officer Nick Lawyer continues a trend of public health officials leaving their posts - he's the 17th health official in Montana to resign, be fired or retire since the beginning of the pandemic.
- Updated