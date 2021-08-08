 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $340,000

This cozy 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath offers a main level with 2 Bedrooms and Full bathroom with living space and kitchen. The basement has an additional Bedroom with partially finished basement. The adorable home is just a stone's throw from Franklin Park and is a centrally located in the heart of Missoula and just minutes from the Good Food Store! Call Dave Wells at (406) 640-1279 or Robert Grant (406) 404-6594 or your real estate professional to schedule your private viewing today!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News