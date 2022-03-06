Cute bungalow close to downtown and The Good Food Store. This home, built in 1930 greets you with a front porch, fenced yard with plenty of trees and landscaping. Enter into the living room with good light and hard wood floors. The kitchen is roomy, and there is a laundry room off the kitchen with tons of storage and space for an office, possible work out space? There are 2 bdrms, and another bonus room, that is used as a bedroom but needs a closet. Both the front and back yards are fenced. The garage is detached and has an automatic garage door off the alley. This home has a new furnace. This home needs some TLC and some updating in the kitchen. The bathroom has a new vanity, and the floor trim for the bathroom will be finished prior to closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Loyola Sacred Heart High School principal Kathy Schneider and former athletic director Jacob Alford will also remain on paid administrative leave for the remainder of the year.
Every item is both gluten-free and vegan, and the owners have been perfecting the pastry recipes for over a decade now.
Roughly 100 people gathered on the street corners bordering the TA Travel Center to show support for the convoy.
The collision involved a bus and a pedestrian.
The protest was the latest of many efforts by UM students to have Clayton Looney removed from his position on campus for using racial slurs against Black people and Muslims.
Rafford Tucker, 60, is charged with one felony count of strangulation and one misdemeanor assault offense.
The railroad bridge connects the baseball stadium and McCormick Park to West Broadway Avenue near the Missoula Fresh Market grocery store.
For many schools with high lead levels, finding the money to fix the problem will be a challenge.
Bradley S. Breeton, 46, lost his life after succumbing to injuries sustained in a collision involving a pedestrian and bus Tuesday evening.
"It's the lowest-cost long-term solution," said a local engineer. A new $15.4M South Avenue Bridge would be paid for by federal and state funds and may start construction in 2024.