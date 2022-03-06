3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $345,000

Cute bungalow close to downtown and The Good Food Store. This home, built in 1930 greets you with a front porch, fenced yard with plenty of trees and landscaping. Enter into the living room with good light and hard wood floors. The kitchen is roomy, and there is a laundry room off the kitchen with tons of storage and space for an office, possible work out space? There are 2 bdrms, and another bonus room, that is used as a bedroom but needs a closet. Both the front and back yards are fenced. The garage is detached and has an automatic garage door off the alley. This home has a new furnace. This home needs some TLC and some updating in the kitchen. The bathroom has a new vanity, and the floor trim for the bathroom will be finished prior to closing.