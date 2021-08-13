 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $350,000

This newer townhome is totally hip and ready for YOU! The large main-floor master includes a walk-in closet, tiled bath and private walk-out. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, full bath, and kitchen featuring quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, and spacious island. An expansive deck and big windows offer nice tree-top views. Four efficient mini-split heating/cooling systems provide year-round comfort, while the metal siding and roof add long-term durability. With materials that deliver lasting beauty and a floorplan that makes efficient use of space, this home is practically maintenance-free ... leaving you plenty of time to enjoy entertaining on the deck, lounging in the small private yard, and living life big in this central walk-able, bike-able Missoula location!

