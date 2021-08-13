This newer townhome is totally hip and ready for YOU! The large main-floor master includes a walk-in closet, tiled bath and private walk-out. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, full bath, and kitchen featuring quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, and spacious island. An expansive deck and big windows offer nice tree-top views. Four efficient mini-split heating/cooling systems provide year-round comfort, while the metal siding and roof add long-term durability. With materials that deliver lasting beauty and a floorplan that makes efficient use of space, this home is practically maintenance-free ... leaving you plenty of time to enjoy entertaining on the deck, lounging in the small private yard, and living life big in this central walk-able, bike-able Missoula location!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $350,000
Brendon T. Galbreath, 21, died at St. Patrick Hospital following a shooting involving police early Wednesday in Missoula.
Thirty-eight commenters spoke on the issue of masking in the district, with 24 in favor of universal masking and 14 expressing opposition.
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed by a Missoula police officer early Wednesday, although details are scarce.
Police said it appears the man was experiencing hallucinations and had been shooting at people who did not exist.
A new brewery is opening in Missoula, a new food truck pod is starting up and an anonymous donor gave $50,000 to an affordable housing nonprofit.
More residents near Flathead Lake are being impacted by early-stage evacuation notices as the Boulder 2700 fire continues to threaten homes.
- Updated
"COVID has not been confirmed as the cause of death and further investigation is needed before they make a conclusive decision about cause of death."
The infrastructure in “Paradise City” doesn’t build itself.
Timothy Allen Clark, 61, is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center on a felony charge of assault with a weapon charge.
- Updated
A relative has identified three people killed in the fiery crash of a small plane in southeastern Minnesota as a surgeon from Omaha, Nebraska, and two of his family members from Montana.