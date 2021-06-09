 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $350,000

Beautifully remodeled home in Russell Court bordering a large public park. The kitchen has been completely updated with new appliances and there is new carpet and paint throughout. From the moment you enter into the entry way you'll love the finishes that have been used. Large bedrooms and living area make this a great home to stretch out in. The deck faces the park and is the perfect space to entertain, relax or have a cookout. If you would like a showing please call Dan Colson at 406-581-7894, or your real estate professional. View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News