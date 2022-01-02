Single level living in this 3 bed 2 bath home. Home is being sold ''as is'' and is an estate sale listing. New roof in 2017.Please call or text David Loewenwarter at 406-241-3321 or your real estate professional to view the house.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Milltown resident announced that they are withdrawing their candidacy to serve as a Missoula County School Board trustee just six days after filing following allegations of rape and violence.
An updated lawsuit regarding the Marshall Mountain purchase has been filed against the Doering family, the former owners of the property.
"God's Country," a feature film based on a short story by Missoula author James Lee Burke will premiere at Sundance Film Festival next month with Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld”) in the lead role.
A Missoula man was arrested on suspicion of slashing vehicle tires all around town Wednesday morning and holding a knife to a woman's throat.
At some locations, such as Starrbuds on Broadway Street, lines formed prior to opening on Saturday morning.
First Night Missoula
Law enforcement agencies around Montana say following a generation of medical marijuana, they’re prepared for cannabis-centered interactions with the public.
As the legal battle surrounding the purchase of Mountain Water appears to be nearing closure, Missoula is going to have to pay up.
Brandon Huber is the lead pastor at the Clinton Community Church. He filed a lawsuit in early November against the Missoula Organization of Realtors, which said he had violated their hate speech policy.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Wednesday, Dec. 29.